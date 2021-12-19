This recipe can be mixed by hand. Tips for mixing by hand: use a strong spoon and mix in one direction only to prevent lumps from forming.
Ingredients
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup oil
- 4 eggs
- One 15-oz can pumpkin puree (NOT pumpkin pie filling)
- 2 cups flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 cup (or more) dark chocolate chips
Directions
- Mix the sugar and oil. Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each until fully incorporated.
- Whisk in the pumpkin puree.
- Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, and mix under you have a smooth batter. Stir in the chocolate chips.
- Pour into greased loaf pans. Bake at 350°F (180°C) until a toothpick comes out clear, approximately 30 minutes, but timing will depend on the size of your pans and how much you fill them.
- Cool fully before slicing. Freezes well.
- NOTE: I used three 8-inch loaf pans.
- NOTE: If using disposable foil pans, put them on a real sheet pan. It helps conduct the heat.
- NOTE: When testing to see if the cakes are done, be aware that because of the chocolate chips, melted chocolate will come out on your skewer/toothpick/knife. Try to test in an area that has few chocolate chips, or look closely to make sure it is only chocolate, not batter, coming out.
Yields: 2-3 loaves
I do not know the original source of this recipe. I got it from a friend who got it from a coworker; and I’ve seen multiple very similar versions online.
