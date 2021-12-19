This recipe can be mixed by hand. Tips for mixing by hand: use a strong spoon and mix in one direction only to prevent lumps from forming.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup oil
  • 4 eggs
  • One 15-oz can pumpkin puree (NOT pumpkin pie filling)
  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 2 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 cup (or more) dark chocolate chips

Directions

  1. Mix the sugar and oil. Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each until fully incorporated.
  2. Whisk in the pumpkin puree.
  3. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, and mix under you have a smooth batter. Stir in the chocolate chips.
  4. Pour into greased loaf pans. Bake at 350°F (180°C) until a toothpick comes out clear, approximately 30 minutes, but timing will depend on the size of your pans and how much you fill them.
  5. Cool fully before slicing. Freezes well.
  6. NOTE: I used three 8-inch loaf pans.
  7. NOTE: If using disposable foil pans, put them on a real sheet pan. It helps conduct the heat.
  8. NOTE: When testing to see if the cakes are done, be aware that because of the chocolate chips, melted chocolate will come out on your skewer/toothpick/knife. Try to test in an area that has few chocolate chips, or look closely to make sure it is only chocolate, not batter, coming out.

Yields: 2-3 loaves

I do not know the original source of this recipe. I got it from a friend who got it from a coworker; and I’ve seen multiple very similar versions online.