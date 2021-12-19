This recipe can be mixed by hand. Tips for mixing by hand: use a strong spoon and mix in one direction only to prevent lumps from forming.

Directions

Mix the sugar and oil. Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each until fully incorporated. Whisk in the pumpkin puree. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, and mix under you have a smooth batter. Stir in the chocolate chips. Pour into greased loaf pans. Bake at 350°F (180°C) until a toothpick comes out clear, approximately 30 minutes, but timing will depend on the size of your pans and how much you fill them. Cool fully before slicing. Freezes well. NOTE: I used three 8-inch loaf pans. NOTE: If using disposable foil pans, put them on a real sheet pan. It helps conduct the heat. NOTE: When testing to see if the cakes are done, be aware that because of the chocolate chips, melted chocolate will come out on your skewer/toothpick/knife. Try to test in an area that has few chocolate chips, or look closely to make sure it is only chocolate, not batter, coming out.

Yields: 2-3 loaves

I do not know the original source of this recipe. I got it from a friend who got it from a coworker; and I’ve seen multiple very similar versions online.