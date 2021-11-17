If you aren't acquanted with chives yet, get acquainted! They're fantastic in so many dishes, and totally take this egg salad to the next level in a way that scallions or finely chopped onions simply can't do.
Ingredients
- 10 hard boiled eggs
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- ½ oz. (15 grams) chives
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- Black pepper
Directions
- Boil the eggs using your preferred method. My go-to is: Place the eggs in a pot, cover with cold water. Put the lid on the pot. Bring to a boil and as soon as the water boils, remove pot from the heat and keep covered for 10-12 minutes. Run under cold water immediately so they do not overcook.
- Peel the eggs and mash with the mayonnaise. Add the mustard, salt, pepper, and finely sliced chives. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
Yields: 3-4 cups egg salad
