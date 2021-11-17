If you aren't acquanted with chives yet, get acquainted! They're fantastic in so many dishes, and totally take this egg salad to the next level in a way that scallions or finely chopped onions simply can't do.

Ingredients

  • 10 hard boiled eggs
  • ⅓ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • ½ oz. (15 grams) chives
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • Black pepper

Directions

  1. Boil the eggs using your preferred method. My go-to is: Place the eggs in a pot, cover with cold water. Put the lid on the pot. Bring to a boil and as soon as the water boils, remove pot from the heat and keep covered for 10-12 minutes. Run under cold water immediately so they do not overcook.
  2. Peel the eggs and mash with the mayonnaise. Add the mustard, salt, pepper, and finely sliced chives. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

Yields: 3-4 cups egg salad