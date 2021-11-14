Ingredients
- 1 lb. Russet potatoes, peeled
- 1 lb. sweet potato, peeled
- 1 medium onion
- 4 eggs
- 1 tsp. curry powder
- 1 tbsp. kosher salt
- Oil for frying
Directions
- Peel the potatoes and sweet potatoes and cut into chunks that will fit through your food processor tube. Place in cold water until ready to use.
- Prepare your food processor with the S blade.
- Cut the onion into quarters and place in the bowl of the food processor. Add about half of your cut potatoes. Run the food processor until the onion and potatoes are pureed.
- Remove the S blade and replace with the shredding/grating blade. Shred/grate the remaining potatoes and sweet potatoes.
- Transfer the mixture into a bowl. Add the eggs, salt, and curry powder, and mix well.
- Heat 2-4 tbsp. of oil in a frying pan, over medium heat. Test the oil by dropping a tiny bit of the mixture into the pan. When the oil sizzles upon contact, it is ready.
- For uniform latkes, use a 1/4 or 1/8 cup measuring cup. Scoop the batter and gently drop it into the oil. Press down gently with the back of the measuring cup to flatten. Fry 3-4 minutes until golden, then flip the latkes and fry an additional 2-3 minutes on the second side. Repeat until all the mixture has been fried. (You will need to add more oil to the pan every couple of batches.
Yields: 15-18 latkes
