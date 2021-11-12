Ingredients
- 2 lbs. Russet potatoes
- 1 medium onion
- 4 eggs
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- Oil for frying
Directions
- Peel the potatoes and cut into chunks that will fit through your food processor tube, and place in cold water until ready to use.
- Prepare your food processor with the S blade.
- Cut the onion into quarters and place in the bowl of the food processor. Add about a third of your cut potatoes. Run the food processor until the onion and potatoes are pureed.
- Remove the S blade and replace with the shredding/grating blade. Shred/grate the remaining potatoes.
- Transfer the mixture into a bowl. Add the eggs and salt and mix well.
- Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat for several minutes, until you can feel the heat rising from the pan. Pour in ¼ cup of oil. Give the oil a minute to heat, then pour in a cup or so of the latke batter and jiggle the pan so that it is evenly spread. Note: You may need more or less batter depending on the size of your frying pan. You want the bottom of the pan to be covered, but not too thickly or it won’t cook through.
- Fry the latke - uncovered - for 10-12 minutes. Use a spatula to gently lift from one side and check if the bottom looks brown and sturdy enough to flip without falling apart.
- Prepare a plate about the size of your frying pan. You can also use a cutting board for this. Pick up the frying pan and tip it slightly so that the latke slides out onto the plate, raw side up. Cover the plate with a second plate (or cutting board) and flip over quickly, so that the raw side is now facing down.
- Add a little more oil to the pan (if needed) and wait for it to heat again. Then slide the latke back into the pan and cook the second side for another 10-12 minutes.
- NOTE: if you’re using a smaller pan, you may be able to use two wide spatulas to flip the latke right in the pan without it breaking. With a larger pan, however, that won’t work.
- Repeat until all the batter has been used.
- Cut into wedges and serve with your preferred toppings. I’ve used sour cream and chives.
Yields: 3(ish) giant latkes
