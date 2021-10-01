I’ve been wanting to make something stuffed for a while. I kept thinking about peppers, but they’re so good raw I couldn’t bring myself to “waste” them like that. Although stay tuned down the line...maybe when they’re not so plump and crisp (i.e. out of season). Onions seem too fiddly. And zucchini can be tricky because it gets soft so quickly and expels a lot of liquid (plus I’ve already done it here). But I had a bunch of red potatoes sitting on my counter, that I bought for no particular reason, and after one started to rot and expel that foul-smelling rotten potato liquid (if you know you know!), I decided to put them to good use.

Important: It seems counterintuitive to hollow out the potatoes when raw. You’d think it’d be easier once they’re cooked. But once cooked, they are more likely to fall apart if you start trying to scoop out the centers. I tried it both ways, and by holling it out raw (using a spoon), they cooked well and held their shape.

I used red potatoes because they are waxy and hold their shape well when cooked (and they taste good). My next option would be a Yukon Gold potato, but you need to be very careful when par-boiling them, because they get soft so quickly.

Because potato size varies so greatly, it’s hard to get the ratio of potatoes to filling exactly right. If you have extra potatoes, you can use the extras to make smashed potatoes. If you have extra filling, save it and serve it over rice, couscous, pasta, or mashed potatoes.

Add a fresh salad and you have a complete crowd-pleasing meal.