If you need a side, a vegetable, a snack, a fun food, something you can have on the table in 10 minutes or less, this is for you. Shishito peppers are not spicy … except for when they are. They say 1 in every 5 or 6 will have some heat, which makes eating them with a group that much more fun.

Having friends, family, or neighbors over unexpectedly? Not sure how many people are showing up for game night? These can go straight from the fridge to the table in minutes, with no cutting, chopping, mixing or messy hands-on work. I love keeping them in the fridge for just such occasions.