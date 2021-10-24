Quick, easy, delicious, and scaleable - what more can I say?
NOTE: If you’re not familiar with Israeli couscous (sometimes also called pearl couscous), it is quite different from the more traditional North African - Middle Eastern couscous. It’s larger in size, has a slightly chewy texture, and is more comparable to al dente pasta. I think it’s fairly widely available in the US at this point, but if you have a hard time locating it, you could probably try orzo as a replacement.
Ingredients
- 1 onion, finely diced
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cups pearl (Israeli) couscous
- 3 cups water
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- Handful of flat-leaf parsley
Directions
- In the bottom of a deep frying pan or medium-sized pot, saute the onion in the olive oil, with a pinch of salt for about 5-8 minutes. Onion should still be light in color.
- Add the couscous, water, and 1 tsp kosher salt. Cover and bring to a boil.
- Reduce to a simmer, and cook for 8 minutes (while covered). Turn off the heat, and stir the couscous. Taste and add salt as needed.
- Mince a generous handful of parsley and stir through. Serve warm.
Serves: 8-10
