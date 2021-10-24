Quick, easy, delicious, and scaleable - what more can I say?

NOTE: If you’re not familiar with Israeli couscous (sometimes also called pearl couscous), it is quite different from the more traditional North African - Middle Eastern couscous. It’s larger in size, has a slightly chewy texture, and is more comparable to al dente pasta. I think it’s fairly widely available in the US at this point, but if you have a hard time locating it, you could probably try orzo as a replacement.