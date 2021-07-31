Ingredients

  • Coca-Cola
  • Ice cube tray
  • Alcohol of your choice (rum, vodka, whiskey, or tequila all work well)

Instructions

  1. Pour coke into ice cube trays and freeze. I found one small bottle of coke filled a standard size ice cube tray, with a little left over to help with the churning later.
  2. Transfer ice cubes to a high powered blender or food processor. Add a splash of the liquor of your choice (I leave the amount to you). Pulse until the consistency is smooth and slushy.
  3. Note: If you’re not adding alcohol, add a splash of coke to help get it churning.
  4. Transfer to glasses (optional: garnish with mint or lemon if you’re feeling fancy), and drink immediately.
  5. Don’t drive.