Ingredients
- Coca-Cola
- Ice cube tray
- Alcohol of your choice (rum, vodka, whiskey, or tequila all work well)
Instructions
- Pour coke into ice cube trays and freeze. I found one small bottle of coke filled a standard size ice cube tray, with a little left over to help with the churning later.
- Transfer ice cubes to a high powered blender or food processor. Add a splash of the liquor of your choice (I leave the amount to you). Pulse until the consistency is smooth and slushy.
- Note: If you’re not adding alcohol, add a splash of coke to help get it churning.
- Transfer to glasses (optional: garnish with mint or lemon if you’re feeling fancy), and drink immediately.
- Don’t drive.
