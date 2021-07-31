Ingredients
- 3 bulbs fennel
- 6 mini sweet potatoes
- Salt
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Fresh thyme
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Slice the sweet potatoes in half lengthwise. Cut the fennel into wedges.
- Use two pyrex or ceramic baking dishes for best results, or two baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Drizzle with olive oil. Place the sweet potatoes and fennel cut side down and move around to make sure the cut side is coated with oil. Drizzle generously with olive oil over the top. Sprinkle with salt and spread the thyme sprigs around.
- Bake for 30 minutes, or until the cut side is well caramelized.
