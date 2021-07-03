These are delicious at any time, but are a particularly useful option at this time of year, when we observe “The Nine Days”—a time of mourning for the destruction of our two holy Temples—during which (aside from Shabbat) we abstain from eating meat or chicken.
Ingredients
- 3 large sweet potatoes
- 1 tbsp oil
- 1 onion
- 1 corn cob
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp paprika
- ¼ tsp chili powder
- Optional: ¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- ¼ tsp salt (adjust to taste)
- 1 cup cooked black beans
- 1 avocado
- ½ cup prepared tahini
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C).
- Wash and dry the sweet potatoes. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Prick the sweet potatoes on all sides with a fork. Bake until tender, at least one hour. (Timing will vary based on the size and width of your sweet potatoes, and the kind of pan you use.)
- Dice the onion and saute in 1 tbsp oil. Cut the kernels off the corn cob and add to the pan. Add the spices and cook until the corn is cooked. Add the black beans, cover the pan, and wait until the beans are heated through, about five minutes. Remove pan from heat.
- Cut the sweet potatoes in half lengthwise, without completely slicing through the bottom. Mash the flesh and add a generous amount of the bean and corn mixture. Top with cubed avocado and a drizzle of tahini. Sprinkle with sea salt.
Serves: 3
