Ingredients
- 2 lbs (450 grams) sweet potato
- ½ cup butter (1 stick), melted
- 1 tsp crushed red chili pepper
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1½ tsp kosher salt
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Melt the butter and mix the spices in with it.
- Peel the sweet potatoes and cut into ½-inch rounds.
- Spread the sweet potato rounds across the baking sheet and pour the butter and spice mixture over the top. Mix around so all the sweet potato pieces are coated.
- Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven, flip each piece, and bake another 15 minutes (longer if the sweet potato is not yet tender).
- Serve warm, with something cold and creamy to complement the spice. Some suggestions: guacamole, tahini, sour cream, or a yogurt sauce.
Serves: 3-4 (as a side dish)
