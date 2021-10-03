Ingredients

  • 2 lbs (450 grams) sweet potato
  • ½ cup butter (1 stick), melted
  • 1 tsp crushed red chili pepper
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 1½ tsp kosher salt

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Melt the butter and mix the spices in with it.
  3. Peel the sweet potatoes and cut into ½-inch rounds.
  4. Spread the sweet potato rounds across the baking sheet and pour the butter and spice mixture over the top. Mix around so all the sweet potato pieces are coated.
  5. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven, flip each piece, and bake another 15 minutes (longer if the sweet potato is not yet tender).
  6. Serve warm, with something cold and creamy to complement the spice. Some suggestions: guacamole, tahini, sour cream, or a yogurt sauce.

Serves: 3-4 (as a side dish)