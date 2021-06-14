This potato salad is light, fresh, and zingy - a nice summery alternative to the more common mayo variety.
Ingredients
- 3 lbs baby red potatoes, halved
- 1-2 tbsp white vinegar
Dressing Ingredients
- 1 cup packed mixed fresh herbs of your choice (1.25 oz / 35 grams)
(I used a mixture of parsley, mint, basil, chives, and scallions)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp white vinegar
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- ½ tbsp dijon mustard
- 1 tsp kosher salt
Directions
- Cut potatoes in half and boil until tender but not falling apart. Drain, toss with 1-2 tbsp vinegar, and set aside to cool completely.
- You can either chop the herbs by hand and then mix with the rest of the ingredients, or dump them in a blender and pulse until combined but not totally pureed.
- Toss potatoes in the dressing and let sit at least an hour or two until serving, so the flavors have time to penetrate. Stays good in the fridge for several days.
Serves: 6
