Salad Ingredients
- 1½ cups quinoa
- 1-pint box grape tomatoes
- 2 stalks celery, finely sliced
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ¾ cup crumbled feta cheese
- Optional: ¼ cup roasted sunflower seeds
Dressing Ingredients
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tsp dijon mustard
- ½ tsp kosher salt
Directions
- Make the slow-roasted tomatoes. Cut the grape tomatoes in half and place cut-side up on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with 1-2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Bake at 250°F (120°C) for 2 hours.
- Rinse quinoa well, in a fine-mesh strainer, several times. Add to a pot with 2 ½ cups cold water. Cover and bring to a boil. Lower the flame to a gentle simmer and cook for 20 minutes or until all the water has cooked out and the quinoa is fluffy and dry. (If it’s wet, cook it longer.) Fluff quinoa and set aside (uncovered) to cool.
- Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.
- Gently mix the tomatoes, celery, cranberries, and feta (optional sunflower seeds) into the quinoa. Pour in the dressing and toss gently to coat all the quinoa. Serve immediately or refrigerate for later.
Serves: 6
