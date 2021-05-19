Salad Ingredients
- 1 lb kale (stems removed)
- 1 cup shredded carrot
- 1 Fuji apple, diced
- Handful of roasted salted peanuts (or almonds)
Dressing Ingredients
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp white vinegar
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- ¼ cup pure maple syrup
- 1 ½ tbsp dijon mustard
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- Pinch of black pepper
Directions
Measure all dressing ingredients into a container with a lid. Shake to emulsify.
Toss the kale and carrots with the dressing. Let sit for 30-60 minutes to give the kale time to soften. Add the apple, toss, and place in a serving bowl. Sprinkle with nuts before serving.
Yields: a lot
