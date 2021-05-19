Salad Ingredients

  • 1 lb kale (stems removed)
  • 1 cup shredded carrot
  • 1 Fuji apple, diced
  • Handful of roasted salted peanuts (or almonds)

Dressing Ingredients

  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tbsp white vinegar
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • ¼ cup pure maple syrup
  • 1 ½ tbsp dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • Pinch of black pepper

Directions

Measure all dressing ingredients into a container with a lid. Shake to emulsify.

Toss the kale and carrots with the dressing. Let sit for 30-60 minutes to give the kale time to soften. Add the apple, toss, and place in a serving bowl. Sprinkle with nuts before serving.

Yields: a lot