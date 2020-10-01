These cute little shepherd's pies get loads of flavor from the onion, carrots, and parsnip. You'd be surprised what a few good root veggies can do!
Ingredients
- 1 onion, finely diced
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 medium-size carrots, peeled and shredded
- 1 large parsnip, peeled and shredded
- 1.5 lb. ground beef
- 4 large Yukon Gold potatoes
- 1 egg, beaten
- kosher salt
Directions
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the diced onion, olive oil, and a generous sprinkle of salt. Cook until translucent. Add the carrot and parsnip and cook until limp, stirring periodically so that nothing sticks to the pan.
- Crumble the ground beef into the vegetable mixture, a few pieces at a time. When one batch is browned, add the next, and continue until all the meat has been browned. Lower the heat and cook 2-3 more minutes.
- Peel the potatoes, cut into chunks, place in a pot and cover with water. Boil until tender but not falling apart. Mash the potatoes and add salt to taste. Beat the egg and mix it through the potatoes until creamy.
- Spoon the meat mixture into 8 ramekins. Fill approximately half-way. Cover with mashed potatoes and smooth the top with the back of the spoon.
- Bake at 375°F (190°C) for 20-25 minutes.
- Raise the temperature to 450°F (230°C) —or broil. Drizzle the top of the pies with a small amount of oil, and bake until crispy and golden, about 10 minutes more.
- Let stand 15 minutes before serving.
Yields: 8
