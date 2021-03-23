Prepare the onion, leeks, pepper, beets and fennel and cut them as directed. Put them all in a bowl and toss them together with the pepper, garlic powder and olive oil.

Preheat the oven to 375°F / 190-200°C.

Layer the vegetable mix into a lined baking pan. Pour the wine over all. Bake this until the beets are softened, about 45 minutes. If the vegetables start to dry out, add in a bit more wine. Remove from the oven and let it cool. Place it in a plastic container with a lid to refrigerate until serving.

To serve, toss together the greens and the red onion. Divide the greens among the six salad plates; spoon the roasted beet mix on each plate. This does not need additional salad dressing as it is so tasty and healthy as is. If you really, positively MUST, then you can choose to drizzle a bit of olive oil and fresh lemon juice on your plate, but it really does taste wonderful as is. We had nothing left of this one just as soon as the photos were done…