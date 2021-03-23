People are forever asking me where I get my recipes from. The truth of the matter is that Hashem has mercy on me and is the One who is constantly sending me new ideas and sources. This next salad comes from my mother, Mrs. Edith Shachter, who created it just recently. The colors, aroma, and not to mention health factors all come together in this one to make it a real eye and palate-pleaser. No sugar and very little oil give it the added plus of being low carb and lower on the glycemic index as well.
Ingredients
- 1 large onion, sliced into quarter rings
- 1-2 leeks, sliced
- 1 each red, orange, and yellow pepper, sliced
- 6 medium sized beets, peeled and chunked
- 1 bulb fennel, chunked, optional
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ cup of semi-dry white wine
- 6 cups any mix of greens
- 1 red onion, sliced into half rings
Directions
Prepare the onion, leeks, pepper, beets and fennel and cut them as directed. Put them all in a bowl and toss them together with the pepper, garlic powder and olive oil.
Preheat the oven to 375°F / 190-200°C.
Layer the vegetable mix into a lined baking pan. Pour the wine over all. Bake this until the beets are softened, about 45 minutes. If the vegetables start to dry out, add in a bit more wine. Remove from the oven and let it cool. Place it in a plastic container with a lid to refrigerate until serving.
To serve, toss together the greens and the red onion. Divide the greens among the six salad plates; spoon the roasted beet mix on each plate. This does not need additional salad dressing as it is so tasty and healthy as is. If you really, positively MUST, then you can choose to drizzle a bit of olive oil and fresh lemon juice on your plate, but it really does taste wonderful as is. We had nothing left of this one just as soon as the photos were done…
Serves: 6
