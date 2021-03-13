Sparlic is in the pesto family (Older cousin? Younger cousin? Better cousin?) but slightly thinner, more garlicky, and uses parsley instead of basil. It’s perfect for dipping crusty fresh bread into (or Challah on Shabbat), drizzling over salads, grilled chicken and meats, and pretty much any way you’d use traditional pesto. Try it on grilled cheese, wraps, or malawach with feta. It’s fresh, zingy, and herbaceous.