Sparlic is in the pesto family (Older cousin? Younger cousin? Better cousin?) but slightly thinner, more garlicky, and uses parsley instead of basil. It’s perfect for dipping crusty fresh bread into (or Challah on Shabbat), drizzling over salads, grilled chicken and meats, and pretty much any way you’d use traditional pesto. Try it on grilled cheese, wraps, or malawach with feta. It’s fresh, zingy, and herbaceous.
Ingredients
- 2.5 oz (70 grams) parsley
- 5 small cloves garlic (equivalent to two large)
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ⅓ cup light olive oil
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 ½ tsp kosher salt
Directions
- Blend all ingredients in a high powered food processor or blender. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired.
- Store in the fridge for up to two weeks.
Yields: 1 cup
Start a Discussion