This time of year many are trying to use up dribs and drabs of chametz. But all year round you may find yourself with an annoying amount of almost empty cereal boxes and wishing you could dump them all into a bowl and use them up…. Well, this is for you.
You’re probably familiar with rice crispie treats, but these are what I’m calling “mixed cereal treats.” Essentially the same idea, but with a mixture of cereals. You can make a peanut butter version, marshmallow fluff version, or combine the two. You can also melt chocolate over the top, but that’s optional.
Ingredients
- 4-5 cups cereal (I used a combination of corn chex, rice chex, cornflakes, rice crispies)
- 1 lb peanut butter OR ½ lb marshmallow fluff
- 2-3 cups chocolate chips
- 4 tbsp margarine
Directions
- Pour the cereal into a large bowl. Mix so the types of cereal are evenly distributed. Warm the marshmallow fluff or peanut butter in the microwave for about a minute, so that it is soft and easy to mix.
- Pour into the cereal and mix until cereal is sticky and coated (try not to overmix and crush the cereal).
- Pour the mixture into a 9x13 pan. Spread it out evenly and press down. Freeze for an hour.
- Melt chocolate with the margarine and spread over the top. Return to freezer. Cut into squares and eat. Enjoy the treat and enjoy knowing you don’t have umpteen almost-empty cereal boxes in your pantry anymore!
