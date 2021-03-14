This time of year many are trying to use up dribs and drabs of chametz. But all year round you may find yourself with an annoying amount of almost empty cereal boxes and wishing you could dump them all into a bowl and use them up…. Well, this is for you.

You’re probably familiar with rice crispie treats, but these are what I’m calling “mixed cereal treats.” Essentially the same idea, but with a mixture of cereals. You can make a peanut butter version, marshmallow fluff version, or combine the two. You can also melt chocolate over the top, but that’s optional.