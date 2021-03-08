A marriage between garlic bread and challah...it's about time this happened!

You can use your favorite challah recipe or the one I've included below. The main element is the garlic mixture which can be used on virtually any dough (although I would be cautious using it with a super sweet recipe.

As you can see, I rolled out each strand and brushed it with the garlic mixture. It's a bit fiddly and time-consuming. The other option is to just brush each strand and then braid. The flavor won't be as intense and it can be hard to braid when the strands are oily and slippery (it's hard to keep the ends together). But sometimes it's worth the saved time.

I baked mine on a sheet pan this time and they came out wider and flatter. If you use a loaf pan (or there are oval pans specifically for challah), you will get a higher fuller look. Good news - taste is unaffected!

For more about baking challah in general, and for a larger challah recipe, please see my Traditional Soft Fluffy Challah.

NOTE:In the top picture, I used egg wash in addition to the garlic mixture. In the other picture I did not. It's just a matter of esthetics and I've included instructions for both methods below.