For a long time I disliked traditional pesto, preferring a similar parsley-based variety. But my tastes have adapted, and I now fully appreciate the wonderful aroma and vibrancy of traditional basil-based pesto (although I do often still throw in a handful of parsley along with the basil).
Since traditional pesto uses parmesan cheese, it’s good to have a non-dairy (pareve) option for use with chicken and meat dishes, or to serve with challah at your Shabbat meal. I highly recommend this one, but it's definitely the kind of thing you can tweak to your liking.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup mild-tasting nuts (pine nuts and walnuts are the most common; I sometimes use cashews)
- 2 large cloves garlic
- 150 grams basil (5 oz. or 4-5 cups)
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- Juice of 1-2 lemons
Directions
- Use a food processor or strong blender. Pulse nuts and garlic into rough crumb texture.
- Add basil and salt and pulse until finely chopped.
- Slowly add in oil and then lemon juice last.
- Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
- Keeps in the fridge for at least two weeks.
Yields: Approximately 1½ cups pesto
