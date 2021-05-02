For a long time I disliked traditional pesto, preferring a similar parsley-based variety. But my tastes have adapted, and I now fully appreciate the wonderful aroma and vibrancy of traditional basil-based pesto (although I do often still throw in a handful of parsley along with the basil).

Since traditional pesto uses parmesan cheese, it’s good to have a non-dairy (pareve) option for use with chicken and meat dishes, or to serve with challah at your Shabbat meal. I highly recommend this one, but it's definitely the kind of thing you can tweak to your liking.