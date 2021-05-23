Salad Ingredients
- 5 oz. baby spinach
- 1 avocado, sliced or diced
- 2 small beets, finely diced
- ½ Asian pear, finely diced
- 1 stalk celery, finely sliced
- 1 lebanese cucumber, finely diced
- Handful of any combination of pecans (honeyed or plain), roasted sunflower seeds, and pepitas (roasted pumpkin seeds)
Dressing Ingredients
- 3 tbsp oil
- 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp kosher salt
Directions
- Whisk dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Set aside.
- Place the spinach in a bowl. Sprinkle the rest of the ingredients over the top. Dress and serve. (Try not to mix needlessly because the color of the beets bleeds quite quickly.)
Serves: 4
