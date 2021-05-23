Salad Ingredients

  • 5 oz. baby spinach
  • 1 avocado, sliced or diced
  • 2 small beets, finely diced
  • ½ Asian pear, finely diced
  • 1 stalk celery, finely sliced
  • 1 lebanese cucumber, finely diced
  • Handful of any combination of pecans (honeyed or plain), roasted sunflower seeds, and pepitas (roasted pumpkin seeds)

Dressing Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp oil
  • 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tsp kosher salt

Directions

  1. Whisk dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Set aside.
  2. Place the spinach in a bowl. Sprinkle the rest of the ingredients over the top. Dress and serve. (Try not to mix needlessly because the color of the beets bleeds quite quickly.)

Serves: 4