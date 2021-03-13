Tzimmes is traditional at Rosh Hashanah, but for many it is also a Passover favorite. I am not a huge fan of tzimmes, because I find so many are cloyingly sweet. But by letting the carrots provide the sweetness on their own, and with the addition of beef (which is a must for some; sacrilegious to others) this one has a place at my table.

I’ve kept the ingredient list very simple and in line with the Chabad Passover food customs. Feel free to adjust the recipe to suit your tastes.

The “low and slow” cooking here is a must to break down the meat and get it soft and flavorful. But it requires no attention from you while it’s actually cooking, and your house will smell amazing!