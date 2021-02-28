For those who follow the Passover Chabad customs, very few herbs and spices are used in cooking, and it can be challenging to come up with new and different dishes throughout the holiday. Sometimes by combining the same ingredients differently, you get an interesting and unusual result. Instead of pouring the lemon over the salmon and sprinkling some onion rounds over the top, I’ve blended them together and poured it over the fish.

NOTE: If your custom allows (or if you’re making this at a different time), add some fresh garlic to take it up a level.