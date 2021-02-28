With Purim behind us, Passover is less than a month away, but I’m not quite ready to dive into Passover recipes yet. Since many of us are trying to use up pantry items before the holiday, I figured this would be the perfect time for a hummus recipe. Who doesn’t have an errant can or two or chickpeas in their pantry?

Yes, I once vociferously stated that I would never again attempt making hummus (no, I cannot currently locate that post) but … it seems I now have to swallow my words. I still maintain that I will never again attempt hummus from dry chickpeas (which grew and swelled and took over my kitchen), but the canned version is surprisingly easy and tasty.

I have deliberately not included cumin in mine, but you can certainly add some to yours.