With Purim behind us, Passover is less than a month away, but I’m not quite ready to dive into Passover recipes yet. Since many of us are trying to use up pantry items before the holiday, I figured this would be the perfect time for a hummus recipe. Who doesn’t have an errant can or two or chickpeas in their pantry?
Yes, I once vociferously stated that I would never again attempt making hummus (no, I cannot currently locate that post) but … it seems I now have to swallow my words. I still maintain that I will never again attempt hummus from dry chickpeas (which grew and swelled and took over my kitchen), but the canned version is surprisingly easy and tasty.
I have deliberately not included cumin in mine, but you can certainly add some to yours.
Ingredients
- 1 15-oz (425 grams) can chickpeas
- ⅓ cup tahini paste
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- ½ tbsp sweet paprika
- 2 tsp sumac
- Juice of 2 lemons
- 2-3 tbsp water
- Salt, to taste
Directions
- Open and drain the can of chickpeas. Rinse the chickpeas well, and pick off the outer skins. (You can skip this step - it is annoying and time-consuming - but your end product will be less smoothe.)
- Place all ingredients in a high-powered blender or food processor, and process until smooth.
- Serve garnished with paprika and/or parsley.
Start a Discussion