Ingredients
- 1 lb. pasta (shape of your choice)
- ½ cup basil pesto
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- Juice of ½ lemon
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
Directions
- Boil the pasta according to the packet directions. Aim for al dente. Reserve ¼ cup of the pasta water before draining.
- Immediately mix in the pesto. Add half the pasta reserved water while mixing. If your pesto is very thick, add the remaining a little more as needed. Season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Taste and adjust as needed. (Pestos vary in intensity and seasoning, so the additional seasoning you need will vary.)
- Pour the pasta into a bowl and top with crumbled feta. Add a few grinds of black pepper over the top. Serve warm.
- Optional: Add some cherry tomatoes, handful of baby greens (spinach, arugula), black olives, or other vegetables of your choice. Alternatively, you could flake a piece of cooked salmon over the pasta and gently mix that through.
- NOTE: Refrigerate the leftovers and serve at room temperature within the next couple of days. You may need to add additional pesto and/or other seasoning when you take it out, because the pasta absorbs a lot of the flavor.
