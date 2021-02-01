Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil. Add in the frozen broccoli, cover, and watch closely. As soon as the broccoli is tender enough to pierce with a fork, but still bright green and crisp, remove the pot from the fire. Transfer the broccoli to a bowl filled with cold water. Measure the soy sauce, rice vinegar, water, and sugar into a small bowl. Whisk. Heat the oil in a frying pan and add the sesame seeds and garlic. Fry 30-60 seconds (or until golden - you may need to adjust the time slightly), then immediately add the rest of the ingredients. The mixture will bubble up. Whisk or mix with a spoon to calm it. Add red pepper flakes to taste. Simmer for 10 minutes, then pour over the broccoli and serve.

NOTE: Recipe also works well for green beans.