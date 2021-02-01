Ingredients
- 2 lbs (1kg) frozen broccoli florets
- 3 tbsp sesame seeds
- 2-3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 ½ tbsp oil
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- 3 tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 tbsp water
- 1-2 tbsp sugar (white or brown)
- Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
Directions
- Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil. Add in the frozen broccoli, cover, and watch closely. As soon as the broccoli is tender enough to pierce with a fork, but still bright green and crisp, remove the pot from the fire. Transfer the broccoli to a bowl filled with cold water.
- Measure the soy sauce, rice vinegar, water, and sugar into a small bowl. Whisk.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan and add the sesame seeds and garlic. Fry 30-60 seconds (or until golden - you may need to adjust the time slightly), then immediately add the rest of the ingredients. The mixture will bubble up. Whisk or mix with a spoon to calm it. Add red pepper flakes to taste. Simmer for 10 minutes, then pour over the broccoli and serve.
NOTE: Recipe also works well for green beans.
Serves: 4-6
