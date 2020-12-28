I’ve been eating this at a friend’s house for years, and now I think you should all try it too. This is not my recipe, nor theirs. It comes from a cookbook but I have no clue which one. It’s been passed along and re-written too many times for me to trace, but if you do know, please tell me so I can give proper credit.
This makes a great Shabbat side dish, but it also works well as a take-to-work lunch. Make a batch on Sunday and keep in the fridge all week.
NOTE: If you’re not familiar with Israeli couscous (sometimes also called pearl couscous), it is quite different from the more traditional North African - Middle Eastern couscous. It’s larger in size, has a slightly chewy texture, and is more comparable to al dente pasta. I think it’s fairly widely available in the US at this point, but if you have a hard time locating it, you could probably try orzo as a replacement.
Ingredients
- 1 red pepper
- 1 yellow pepper
- 1 small eggplant (or half a large one)
- 1 small zucchini
- 2 tbsp oil
- 2 cups raw Israeli (pearl) couscous
Dressing Ingredients
- ¼ cup oil
- 3 tbsp white vinegar
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- ½ tsp salt
- ⅛ tsp black pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Cut the peppers and eggplant into a small, even dice. Spread across one baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil.
- Cut the zucchini into thin quarter rounds and spread across the second baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil.
- Roast the vegetables for 30-40 minutes.
- Cook the couscous according to the packet directions. Transfer to a bowl or container and let it cool for 15-20 minutes. Then mix in the vegetables.
- Whisk the dressing ingredients together and pour over the couscous. Mix well. Serve warm or at room temperature. Stays good in the fridge for at least 5 days (if it lasts that long).
Serves: 6 (as a side dish)
