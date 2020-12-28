I’ve been eating this at a friend’s house for years, and now I think you should all try it too. This is not my recipe, nor theirs. It comes from a cookbook but I have no clue which one. It’s been passed along and re-written too many times for me to trace, but if you do know, please tell me so I can give proper credit.

This makes a great Shabbat side dish, but it also works well as a take-to-work lunch. Make a batch on Sunday and keep in the fridge all week.

NOTE: If you’re not familiar with Israeli couscous (sometimes also called pearl couscous), it is quite different from the more traditional North African - Middle Eastern couscous. It’s larger in size, has a slightly chewy texture, and is more comparable to al dente pasta. I think it’s fairly widely available in the US at this point, but if you have a hard time locating it, you could probably try orzo as a replacement.