I’ve been eating this at a friend’s house for years, and now I think you should all try it too. This is not my recipe, nor theirs. It comes from a cookbook but I have no clue which one. It’s been passed along and re-written too many times for me to trace, but if you do know, please tell me so I can give proper credit.

This makes a great Shabbat side dish, but it also works well as a take-to-work lunch. Make a batch on Sunday and keep in the fridge all week.

NOTE: If you’re not familiar with Israeli couscous (sometimes also called pearl couscous), it is quite different from the more traditional North African - Middle Eastern couscous. It’s larger in size, has a slightly chewy texture, and is more comparable to al dente pasta. I think it’s fairly widely available in the US at this point, but if you have a hard time locating it, you could probably try orzo as a replacement.

Ingredients

  • 1 red pepper
  • 1 yellow pepper
  • 1 small eggplant (or half a large one)
  • 1 small zucchini
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 2 cups raw Israeli (pearl) couscous

Dressing Ingredients

  • ¼ cup oil
  • 3 tbsp white vinegar
  • 1 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 tsp soy sauce
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ⅛ tsp black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
  2. Cut the peppers and eggplant into a small, even dice. Spread across one baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil.
  3. Cut the zucchini into thin quarter rounds and spread across the second baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil.
  4. Roast the vegetables for 30-40 minutes.
  5. Cook the couscous according to the packet directions. Transfer to a bowl or container and let it cool for 15-20 minutes. Then mix in the vegetables.
  6. Whisk the dressing ingredients together and pour over the couscous. Mix well. Serve warm or at room temperature. Stays good in the fridge for at least 5 days (if it lasts that long).

Serves: 6 (as a side dish)