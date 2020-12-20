We tend to associate exciting fruit with summertime, but winter has its own beauties. Have you seen pomegranates lately? Dark red seeds, plump and bursting with flavor. And persimmons, more mild and not as well known, are worth giving a chance.

There are two main varieties: fuyu and hachiya. Fuyu are the short, flatter ones, and these are the ones you want for this salad and most other applications. (Hachiya persimmons need to be left to soften to the point you might actually think they’re bad, otherwise they can cause a very unpleasant mouthfeel.)

As always, feel free to play around with the ingredients and proportions to suit your own taste. I’ll skip the feta when I’m making this for Shabbat (a meat meal), for example. And if I don’t have ripe avocados on hand, I’ll leave those out too. It’s still delicious.