With eight nights of Chanukah, there's no shortage of opportunities to try new recipes. Once you've given the traditional ones a try, branch out and try something different. Click on any of the pictures below to be redirected to the recipe.

1. Traditional Potato Latkes


2. Vegetable Latkes (Zucchini, Carrot, Potato, Spinach)

3. Beet Latkes Stuffed with Goat Cheese

4. Crispy Carrot Parsnip Latkes

5. Zucchini-Cheese Latkes

6. Pastrami Potato Latkes with Horseradish Sauce

7. Carnival Squash Latkes with Homemade Apple Butter

8. Latkes with Caviar and Cream

9. Dairy Corn Latkes

10. Gluten Free Zucchini Latkes

11. Butternut Squash Sweet Potato Latkes

12. Baked Potato and Scallion Latkes with Pickled Applesauce

13. Cabbage and Noodle Latkes

14. Cheesy Quinoa Latkes

15. Sweet Cheese Latkes

Happy Chanukah!