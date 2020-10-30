Filling Ingredients
- 6 cups diced, peeled Granny Smith apples
- 3 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ cup flour
- ½ tsp ginger powder
- ¼ tsp salt
Topping Ingredients
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup oats
- ½ cup chopped almonds
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- ⅔ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup white sugar
- ½ cup light-tasting oil
- Pinch of salt
Directions
- Toss all the filling ingredients together. Spread across a 9x13 glass baking dish.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together all the topping ingredients. Add the oil and mix gently so it becomes crumbly. Sprinkle generously over the apple-cranberry mixture.
- Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, at 350°F (180°C). Let sit at least 20 minutes before cutting.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
- Store covered in the fridge.
