Filling Ingredients

  • 6 cups diced, peeled Granny Smith apples
  • 3 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 1 cup sugar
  • ½ cup flour
  • ½ tsp ginger powder
  • ¼ tsp salt

Topping Ingredients

  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 cup oats
  • ½ cup chopped almonds
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts
  • ⅔ cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • ½ cup light-tasting oil
  • Pinch of salt

Directions

  1. Toss all the filling ingredients together. Spread across a 9x13 glass baking dish.
  2. In a separate bowl, whisk together all the topping ingredients. Add the oil and mix gently so it becomes crumbly. Sprinkle generously over the apple-cranberry mixture.
  3. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, at 350°F (180°C). Let sit at least 20 minutes before cutting.
  4. Serve warm or at room temperature.
  5. Store covered in the fridge.