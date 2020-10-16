This is a relatively simple recipe; nothing earth shattering. But a good option for Shabbat day when you’re looking for a change from your regular go-tos. Also works well with a honey-mustard or creamy-balsamic dressing.
Ingredients
- 1 lb (450 grams) green beans
- 3 oz (85 grams) sliced pastrami
- ½ cup sweet and spicy pecans
- Creamy yellow dressing
Directions
- Trim and wash the green beans.
- Bring a pot of salted water to the boil.
- Drop the green beans into the water and cook for 4 minutes. Immediately drain the shock with cold water to prevent the green beans from overcooking.
- Slice the pastrami into strips. Crush the pecans.
- Toss the green beans with the pastrami. Top with the pecans. Dress with a few tablespoons of dressing (more or less, as desired). Serve immediately.
- If making in advance, keep all the parts separate until you’re ready to serve.
Serves: 4
