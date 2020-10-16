This is a relatively simple recipe; nothing earth shattering. But a good option for Shabbat day when you’re looking for a change from your regular go-tos. Also works well with a honey-mustard or creamy-balsamic dressing.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb (450 grams) green beans
  • 3 oz (85 grams) sliced pastrami
  • ½ cup sweet and spicy pecans
  • Creamy yellow dressing

Directions

  1. Trim and wash the green beans.
  2. Bring a pot of salted water to the boil.
  3. Drop the green beans into the water and cook for 4 minutes. Immediately drain the shock with cold water to prevent the green beans from overcooking.
  4. Slice the pastrami into strips. Crush the pecans.
  5. Toss the green beans with the pastrami. Top with the pecans. Dress with a few tablespoons of dressing (more or less, as desired). Serve immediately.
  6. If making in advance, keep all the parts separate until you’re ready to serve.

Serves: 4