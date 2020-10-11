Salad Ingredients
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 1 cup chickpeas
- 2 scallions, green part only, finely sliced
- ½ cup flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
- 5 oz (150 grams) baby arugula
- Handful of roasted, salted sunflower seeds
Dressing Ingredients
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 2 tbsp white vinegar
- 2 tbsp sugar
- ¼ tsp kosher salt (adjust to taste)
- ⅛ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp curry powder (increase to 1 tsp for a stronger curry flavor)
- Pinch of black pepper
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
Directions
- Toss the salad ingredients together.
- Whisk the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Pour over salad immediately before serving. Salad wilts very quickly, so be careful not to dress in advance.
Serves: 4
Start a Discussion