Salad Ingredients

  • 1 red pepper, diced
  • 1 cup chickpeas
  • 2 scallions, green part only, finely sliced
  • ½ cup flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
  • 5 oz (150 grams) baby arugula
  • Handful of roasted, salted sunflower seeds

Dressing Ingredients

  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp white vinegar
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • ¼ tsp kosher salt (adjust to taste)
  • ⅛ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp curry powder (increase to 1 tsp for a stronger curry flavor)
  • Pinch of black pepper
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes

Directions

  1. Toss the salad ingredients together.
  2. Whisk the dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Pour over salad immediately before serving. Salad wilts very quickly, so be careful not to dress in advance.

Serves: 4