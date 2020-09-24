For a while now, I’ve been on a mission to find the “perfect” kreplach dough. Of course my perfect might not be your perfect, but I’ve been looking for that white, plump, slightly chewy, doughy-dough that is not traditional pasta dough, and is not a pre-made dough. And let me tell you, it’s been harder than I thought!

Most recipes out there call for pre-made dough OR give a basic pasta dough recipe. I’ve used ravioli dough in the past, and i’ve also used wonton wrappers, both of which are excellent options. Making kreplach is fiddly and takes time as it is; why not take a shortcut with the dough? Go for it!

But if you want that same doughy texture I went looking for, give this recipe a try. I've made other doughs before, and during this hunt I tried multiple recipes and variations that I found online. The one that ticked all the boxes is by Pam Reiss and I found it on KosherEye. The dough is soft, pliable, easy to work with, and comes together quickly and easily. Pam has step-by-step pictures on her site, which I encourage you to check out.

If you do want to make your own dough and prefer a pasta/ravioli type dough, this one works very well.

I was also looking for a filling that more closely resembles the one I associate with kreplach. Just ground beef, I find too chunky, so here I’ve blitzed it down into a finer texture. But if you’re pressed for time, or just don’t care all that much (perfectly legitimate!), feel free to skip that step. I know some people cook and grind their own meat, or use a combination of liver and other beef, and I’m sure that’s delicious, but that level of dedication is beyond me at this point.

In terms of shaping them, I ended up settling on triangles. If you prefer, you can use a glass or cookie-cutter to cut circles, and fold them over into half-moons. I find that this way - cutting the dough into squares and folding into triangles - uses the dough more efficiently. There is no excess dough to collect, re-roll, and reuse. But that’s personal preference.

Keep in mind: These are beef kreplach, but you can also fill them with chicken. The easiest way is to use the chicken from the soup. See this recipe for detailed instructions.

Explore: What do kreplach represent? When is it traditional to eat them? Why?

(My pictures came out mediocre at best, but don't let that dissuade you!)