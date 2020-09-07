This has Rosh Hashanah written all over it. I mean, brisket, pomegranate, and apples in one dish. It’s basically the grand-slam meat for the High Holidays. Although pomegranate is the star of this dish, it’s really the hard apple cider (which is alcoholic carbonated apple cider, not cider vinegar or apple juice) that’s the unsung hero, bringing just the right amount of slightly sweet acidity to balance out the tart pomegranate.