Ingredients
- 1 bunch rainbow carrots
- 2 tbsp oil
- 6-8 sprigs dill
- ½ cup chicken stock
- ½ cup dry white wine
- ½ lemon
- 1 tsp silan (date honey, can sub with regular honey)
- Pinch of salt
Directions
- Wash and dry the carrots well.
- Heat the oil in a wide skillet and brown the carrots for 1-2 minutes on each side.
- Pour in the stock and the wine, cover the pan, and simmer until the carrots are just tender. Add the lemon juice, silan and salt, and cook uncovered until most of the liquid has been absorbed.
- Serve warm with tahini-dill sauce (recipe below).
Tahini-Dill Sauce
- ½ cup tahini paste
- ½ cup water
- Juice of 1 lemon
- ¼ tsp kosher salt
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- Dill from 8-10 sprigs
Blend all ingredients together. Taste and adjust seasonings if needed. Refrigerates well for at least two weeks.
Start a Discussion