I'm not big on quinoa salads in general. I don't like soggy grains (overdressed!) and I need the add-ins to be interesting enough that it doesn't just taste like quinoa with some little bits of no one's quite sure what...

For me, this salad does it. Parsley adds a wallop of freshness, the sweet potatoes add body, the grapes are unexpected, and the sunflower seeds are nutty and salty and should be added to pretty much everything. The feta is optional (when I make this for Shabbat, I leave the feta out), but feta fanatics would say feta makes everything better.

There is actually enough flavor in here to leave it undressed, but I've provided basic measurements for an oil-lemon-salt-pepper-garlic dressing if you'd like.