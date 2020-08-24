I'm not big on quinoa salads in general. I don't like soggy grains (overdressed!) and I need the add-ins to be interesting enough that it doesn't just taste like quinoa with some little bits of no one's quite sure what...
For me, this salad does it. Parsley adds a wallop of freshness, the sweet potatoes add body, the grapes are unexpected, and the sunflower seeds are nutty and salty and should be added to pretty much everything. The feta is optional (when I make this for Shabbat, I leave the feta out), but feta fanatics would say feta makes everything better.
There is actually enough flavor in here to leave it undressed, but I've provided basic measurements for an oil-lemon-salt-pepper-garlic dressing if you'd like.
Ingredients
- 3 sweet potatoes (drizzled with 1-2 tbsp oil)
- 1 ½ cups raw quinoa
- 1 cup parsley leaves
- ½ cup sunflower seeds
- 15 purple grapes
- 2 oz (55 grams) feta cheese
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 2 tbsp oil
- ⅛ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp salt (more if you don’t use the feta)
- Pinch of black pepper (use fresh cracked if you have a grinder - it makes a difference!)
Directions
- Cut the sweet potatoes into small cubes and spread across a large baking sheet. Drizzle with 1-2 tbsp oil and sprinkle with salt. Roast at 425°F (220°C) until crunchy on the outside and soft inside, approximately 45 minutes (but timing will vary based on oven, type of pan, and the size of your cubes).
- This will take the longest time, so do the rest of your prep while the sweet potatoes and in the oven.
- Cook the quinoa according to the directions on the packet. Fluff with a fork and set aside.
- Chop the parsley, crumble the feta, and slice the grapes very finely. In a separate bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients together.
- When the sweet potatoes are ready, mix all the ingredients into the quinoa. Serve immediately or refrigerate for later. NOTE: If preparing in advance, try to add the sunflower seeds and grapes just before serving. But it does last a good few days in the fridge even once mixed together.
Serves: 4-6
Start a Discussion