This kind of pickling - called quick pickling - is easy, only takes a couple of days (no waiting weeks for fermentation!) and is a fun way to add brightness, zing, and acidity to any dish. Pickles go particularly well with fattier foods, like pulled beef, shnitzel, or fried fish.

Suggestions of other vegetables you can use: peppers, carrots, radishes, kohlrabi, green cabbage, onion, fennel, turnipes...etc. You can also mix a few together. I kept the purple cabbage separate because I didn't want it to turn the cabbage purple, but you can definitely combine if you don't mind that (in fact, it might be a cool way to dye the cauliflower!).