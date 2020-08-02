If you’re not familiar with lettuce cup wraps, you basically use the lettuce as a vehicle for the filling. It adds freshness and crunch and makes a great summer dinner. I used Romaine lettuce because that’s what I had access to, but butter lettuce is more typical or whichever lettuce you prefer and/or can access.
The filling lasts a good few days in the fridge, so you can make a batch and have it over a few days. Chicken does tend to dry out quickly, so just re-warm the amount you’ll be using each time. Try not to re-heat all of it unless you’ll be using it all at once.
Ingredients
- 2-3 tbsp oil
- 1 small onion (or half a larger one)
- ½ green pepper
- ½ red pepper
- 1 lb. ground white chicken
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 8-oz can water chestnuts, sliced
- Salt
- Pepper
Sauce Ingredients
- 2 tbsp hoisin sauce
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 tbsp smooth peanut butter
- ¼ tsp ginger powder
Also:
- Lettuce (butter lettuce, romaine lettuce)
- Chopped peanuts
- Toasted sesame seeds
- Red chili peppers
- Scallions
Directions
- Dice the onion and peppers very finely. Heat the oil in a wide skillet and saute the onion and peppers for a few minutes, until just starting to soften. Add the garlic, water chestnuts, and the ground chicken, breaking the chicken up into small pieces with a spoon as you saute it. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to low-medium.
- Whisk the sauce ingredients together and pour over the chicken. Simmer for 5-10 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Serve a scoop of warm chicken mixture in lettuce cups. Top with peanuts, scallions, sesame seeds, and thin slices of red chili peppers.
Recipe closely based upon Joyfoodsunshine.com
