If you’re not familiar with lettuce cup wraps, you basically use the lettuce as a vehicle for the filling. It adds freshness and crunch and makes a great summer dinner. I used Romaine lettuce because that’s what I had access to, but butter lettuce is more typical or whichever lettuce you prefer and/or can access.

The filling lasts a good few days in the fridge, so you can make a batch and have it over a few days. Chicken does tend to dry out quickly, so just re-warm the amount you’ll be using each time. Try not to re-heat all of it unless you’ll be using it all at once.