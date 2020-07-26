I’m never quite sure the difference between a fruit soup and a fruit compote, but this one sings of summer, and you should definitely try it. It’s tart, but swirling in some yogurt helps temper that. If you prefer, you can always add some more sugar.

It’s also a good option for before and/or after the fast day this week - Tisha B’Av, when we mourn the destruction of both Holy Temples in Jerusalem, and a number of other tragedies that have befallen the Jewish people throughout the ensuing years.