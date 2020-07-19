These zucchini boats are filled with a flavorful ricotta mixture. As you can see, I filled them unevenly (some too much, some not enough), but it doesn't much matter. Zucchini are in season here, right now, and as we enter the Nine Days - the annual mourning period for the Holy Temple during which we refrain from eating meat and poulty - a cheese filling seems called for.

Ingredients

  • 3 medium zucchinis
  • 1½ cups ricotta cheese
  • ½ cup roasted, salted pistachios
  • ½ cup packed mint leaves, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • ⅛ tsp black pepper
  • ¼ cup parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Slice the zucchinis in half lengthwise. Use a small spoon to scoop out the seeds and some of the flesh, so you have a shell to fill.
  2. Crush the pistachios and slice the mint finely. Mix the pistachios, mint, crushed garlic, salt, pepper, and lemon juice in with the ricotta cheese.
  3. Fill the zucchini halves with the ricotta mixture. You can do this with a spoon, or you can transfer the filling to a zip-top bag, seal the bag, cut off one corner, and squeeze it in.
  4. Sprinkle the tops with parmesan cheese. Bake at 425°F (220°C) for 20 minutes. Broil for an additional 2-3 minutes, until tops are golden and bubbly. Serve immediately.