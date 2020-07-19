These zucchini boats are filled with a flavorful ricotta mixture. As you can see, I filled them unevenly (some too much, some not enough), but it doesn't much matter. Zucchini are in season here, right now, and as we enter the Nine Days - the annual mourning period for the Holy Temple during which we refrain from eating meat and poulty - a cheese filling seems called for.
Ingredients
- 3 medium zucchinis
- 1½ cups ricotta cheese
- ½ cup roasted, salted pistachios
- ½ cup packed mint leaves, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ⅛ tsp black pepper
- ¼ cup parmesan cheese
Directions
- Slice the zucchinis in half lengthwise. Use a small spoon to scoop out the seeds and some of the flesh, so you have a shell to fill.
- Crush the pistachios and slice the mint finely. Mix the pistachios, mint, crushed garlic, salt, pepper, and lemon juice in with the ricotta cheese.
- Fill the zucchini halves with the ricotta mixture. You can do this with a spoon, or you can transfer the filling to a zip-top bag, seal the bag, cut off one corner, and squeeze it in.
- Sprinkle the tops with parmesan cheese. Bake at 425°F (220°C) for 20 minutes. Broil for an additional 2-3 minutes, until tops are golden and bubbly. Serve immediately.
