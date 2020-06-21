This salad was tart and refreshing and surprisingly popular when I made it for friends. If you're after sweet, look elsewhere (or be adventurous and give it a go anyway). I usually say you can use plain roasted nuts intead of the sweetened ones when I include them in a recipe, but in this case, because there are so many tart elements (green apple, grapefruit, lime), it really needs the sweetness those honey-glazed pecans bring to the table.
Salad Ingredients
- ½ purple cabbage, shredded
- 2 green apples, finely sliced
- 2 grapefruits, segmented
- 2-3 scallions, sliced
- ½ cup honey-glazed pecans (be generous!)
Dressing Ingredients
- ⅓ cup fresh lime juice
- ⅓ cup mint leaves, chopped
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tbsp sugar
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- Optional: 1 red chili pepper, finely sliced
Directions
- Whisk together the lime juice, mint leaves, Dijon mustard, sugar, garlic powder and salt. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until emulsified.
- Place all salad ingredients except the nuts in a bowl. Pour over the dressing and toss to coat well. Let salad sit for 10-15 minutes or so, then add crushed nuts over the top and serve.
Serves: 6
Start a Discussion