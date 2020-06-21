This salad was tart and refreshing and surprisingly popular when I made it for friends. If you're after sweet, look elsewhere (or be adventurous and give it a go anyway). I usually say you can use plain roasted nuts intead of the sweetened ones when I include them in a recipe, but in this case, because there are so many tart elements (green apple, grapefruit, lime), it really needs the sweetness those honey-glazed pecans bring to the table.