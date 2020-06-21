This salad was tart and refreshing and surprisingly popular when I made it for friends. If you're after sweet, look elsewhere (or be adventurous and give it a go anyway). I usually say you can use plain roasted nuts intead of the sweetened ones when I include them in a recipe, but in this case, because there are so many tart elements (green apple, grapefruit, lime), it really needs the sweetness those honey-glazed pecans bring to the table.

Salad Ingredients

  • ½ purple cabbage, shredded
  • 2 green apples, finely sliced
  • 2 grapefruits, segmented
  • 2-3 scallions, sliced
  • ½ cup honey-glazed pecans (be generous!)

Dressing Ingredients

  • ⅓ cup fresh lime juice
  • ⅓ cup mint leaves, chopped
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • ⅓ cup olive oil
  • Optional: 1 red chili pepper, finely sliced

Directions

  1. Whisk together the lime juice, mint leaves, Dijon mustard, sugar, garlic powder and salt. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until emulsified.
  2. Place all salad ingredients except the nuts in a bowl. Pour over the dressing and toss to coat well. Let salad sit for 10-15 minutes or so, then add crushed nuts over the top and serve.

Serves: 6