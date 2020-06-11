Tuna patties (sometimes called tuna cakes) are easy to pull off on short notice with ingredients you likely already have, which I think most of us are looking for at the moment.

Here are some easy substitutes:

I seasoned mine with chili-garlic sauce, but if that’s not something you usually have, you can use a squirt of sriracha instead. Even a pinch of dried red pepper flakes will do if that’s all you have.

Instead of the scallions, you can use some very finely minced onion and/or a handful of herbs (parsley, cilantro). Chives would also work well.

The rice vinegar flavor works well here, and it’s a bit milder than regular vinegar, but if you only have white vinegar use that. You could also use lemon juice or white wine vinegar. But try not to leave it out entirely. The hit of acidity makes a big difference.

If you don’t have cornflake crumbs, you can use breadcrumbs on the outside too, you just won’t get the same golden color.

The lemon-garlic sauce provides a cooling counter to the spicy tuna cakes. I definitely recommend making it!