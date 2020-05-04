Ingredients
- 1 lb (0.5 kg.) chicken breast
- 2 tsp sumac
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion
- 1 red pepper
- 1 green pepper
- Wooden skewers
Directions
- Mix the spices and oil in a small bowl.
- Cut the chicken into cubes. Coat with the spices and marinate in a covered bowl or sealed bag overnight (try to marinate for at least a couple of hours, even if you can’t do more than that).
- For best flavor, cook on a proper outdoor grill. Second best is to use a grill pan at home. But you can also do these in the oven on a regular baking sheet.
- If you’ll be using a grill, soak the skewers in water for an hour first, so they don’t catch on fire.
- Cut the vegetables into chunks and thread onto the skewers alternating with the chicken pieces.
- You want to cook these over high heat for 10-12 minutes (15 max).
- For the grill - make sure you rotate so each side gets grill marks.
- For the grill pan, heat the pan over medium-high heat until you feel the heat strongly when you hover your hand over the pan. Place a few kebabs on the pan at a time, making sure you leave space between them. Turn to grill evenly on both sides. If the chicken isn’t cooked all the way through, transfer the whole pan to a hot oven to cook through for another couple of minutes.
- For the oven, bake uncovered at 450°F (230°C) for 10-12 minutes. Try to use a real baking sheet if possible. Do not overcook!
Yields:8-10 kebabs
