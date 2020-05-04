Ingredients

  • 1 lb (0.5 kg.) chicken breast
  • 2 tsp sumac
  • 2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion
  • 1 red pepper
  • 1 green pepper
  • Wooden skewers

Directions

  1. Mix the spices and oil in a small bowl.
  2. Cut the chicken into cubes. Coat with the spices and marinate in a covered bowl or sealed bag overnight (try to marinate for at least a couple of hours, even if you can’t do more than that).
  3. For best flavor, cook on a proper outdoor grill. Second best is to use a grill pan at home. But you can also do these in the oven on a regular baking sheet.
  4. If you’ll be using a grill, soak the skewers in water for an hour first, so they don’t catch on fire.
  5. Cut the vegetables into chunks and thread onto the skewers alternating with the chicken pieces.
  6. You want to cook these over high heat for 10-12 minutes (15 max).
  7. For the grill - make sure you rotate so each side gets grill marks.
  8. For the grill pan, heat the pan over medium-high heat until you feel the heat strongly when you hover your hand over the pan. Place a few kebabs on the pan at a time, making sure you leave space between them. Turn to grill evenly on both sides. If the chicken isn’t cooked all the way through, transfer the whole pan to a hot oven to cook through for another couple of minutes.
  9. For the oven, bake uncovered at 450°F (230°C) for 10-12 minutes. Try to use a real baking sheet if possible. Do not overcook!

Yields:8-10 kebabs