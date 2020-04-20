Some people might be getting creative in the kitchen during this quarantine, but I can’t say I’m one of them. So far I’m just wanting easy and familiar, and what’s easier and more familiar than a pot of vegetable soup you can keep in the fridge and eat all week?
Ingredients
- 2 onions
- 1 lb. carrots (approx 6 medium carrots)
- 5 stalks celery
- 2 medium-sized zucchinis
- 1 large potato
- 1 sweet potato
- 1 parsnip
- ½ bunch fresh parsley
- Water
- Salt
Directions
- Peel and dice all the vegetables and transfer to a pot. Vegetables should fill about half of the pot. Fill the rest of the pot with water and gently place the parsley on top.
- Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook on a very low flame for 2 hours. Salt to taste.
- Stays good in the fridge for 7-10 days. For best results, just re-heat the amount you’ll be eating each time, not the whole pot.
