Pancakes are so. much. work. They always seem like a good idea until it’s time to fry them. If you have some great pancake hack, please leave it in the comments. But in my experience, they are slow going and disappear before they even hit the plate. In fact, I wonder why they’re typically photographed in a pile. When do they ever hang around long enough to pile up?!

But, if you’re willing to do the work, these are the pancakes to make. Lemon is my favorite flavor, and this recipe uses basic ingredients you probably already have. You can use any type of berries—they all go with lemon—or omit them entirely if you prefer. With crispy edges and fluffy centers, these lemon beauties will add some sun to your day (especially if you convince someone else to make them for you!).