Pancakes are so. much. work. They always seem like a good idea until it’s time to fry them. If you have some great pancake hack, please leave it in the comments. But in my experience, they are slow going and disappear before they even hit the plate. In fact, I wonder why they’re typically photographed in a pile. When do they ever hang around long enough to pile up?!
But, if you’re willing to do the work, these are the pancakes to make. Lemon is my favorite flavor, and this recipe uses basic ingredients you probably already have. You can use any type of berries—they all go with lemon—or omit them entirely if you prefer. With crispy edges and fluffy centers, these lemon beauties will add some sun to your day (especially if you convince someone else to make them for you!).
Ingredients
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 tbsp oil
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)
- 1 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- Juice of 1 lemon (at least 2 tbsp)
- 1 cup berries of your choice (fresh or frozen), roughly chopped
- Oil for frying
- Optional: chopped dark chocolate, chopped nuts
Directions
- Mix the sugar and oil. Add in the eggs and mix well.
- Alternate the flour and milk until batter is smooth. Add the baking powder, salt, and berries. Stir through the lemon juice. Let batter sit for 10 minutes.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat. Pour in a tablespoon of oil and swirl to coat the pan. Use a ¼ cup or ⅓ cup measuring cup to pour out the batter. For smaller pancakes, use a ⅛ cup. Fry as many pancakes as you can at a time, leaving a little space between them (this will depend on the size of your pan). Cook until the surface is covered with small bubbles. Then flip the pancake and cook very briefly on the second side. Remove from pan.
- Repeat, adding a new tablespoon of oil each time, until all the batter has been used.
NOTE: If you want to add the chocolate or nuts, do so after you pour the batter into the pan. Sprinkle the chocolate and/or nuts on top and drizzle a little more pancake batter over it. If you’re doing some with and some without chocolate, do the ones without FIRST, and then the ones with chocolate, to keep your frying pan clean.
Yields: 8 large pancakes
What does ‘stir through the lemon juice’ mean?