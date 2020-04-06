Horseradish and gefilte fish are a quintessential coupling: the heat of the horseradish with the sweet fish balls ... Now you can make it at home. We've got you covered with this Homemade Gefilte Fish recipe too.

Ingredients

  • ½ lb. raw beets
  • ½ lb. raw horseradish root
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ½ cup vinegar/lemon juice
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 tsp. salt

Directions

  1. Peel and cut the beets and horseradish into medium-large chunks. Soak in cold water for 1 hour.
  2. Grate in a food processor (or by hand—but watch out, the horseradish will make your eyes sting!) using the blade with the small holes.
  3. Stir in the sugar, vinegar/lemon juice, water, and salt. Refrigerate overnight.
  4. Taste and adjust the amounts of sugar, salt and lemon/vinegar to taste.
  5. Store in a glass jar in the fridge. Stays good for at least a month.

NOTE: If you prefer, you can boil the beets before you grate them.

Yields:2-3 cups