Horseradish and gefilte fish are a quintessential coupling: the heat of the horseradish with the sweet fish balls ... Now you can make it at home. We've got you covered with this Homemade Gefilte Fish recipe too.
Ingredients
- ½ lb. raw beets
- ½ lb. raw horseradish root
- ¼ cup sugar
- ½ cup vinegar/lemon juice
- ¼ cup water
- 1 tsp. salt
Directions
- Peel and cut the beets and horseradish into medium-large chunks. Soak in cold water for 1 hour.
- Grate in a food processor (or by hand—but watch out, the horseradish will make your eyes sting!) using the blade with the small holes.
- Stir in the sugar, vinegar/lemon juice, water, and salt. Refrigerate overnight.
- Taste and adjust the amounts of sugar, salt and lemon/vinegar to taste.
- Store in a glass jar in the fridge. Stays good for at least a month.
NOTE: If you prefer, you can boil the beets before you grate them.
Yields:2-3 cups
Start a Discussion