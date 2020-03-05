Having a festive meal is one of the four mitzvahs of Purim. Traditionally, this meal begins before sundown on Purim day and lasts well into the evening. The table should be festively bedecked with a nice tablecloth and candles, and we wash for bread or challah, and enjoy a meal featuring meat, wine and plenty of Jewish songs, words of Torah and joyous Purim spirit. Read more about what to expect at a Purim celebration.

Aside from washing for challah, there are no “musts” for the Purim meal. But since drinking wine or spirits is a notable part of the Purim festivities, I’ve included a number of recipes featuring wine in this menu. Remember, it is not a mitzvah to be sick or otherwise harm yourself and those around you, so if you are not able to drink, feel free to say no. And please consider how you can support alcoholics and addicts through this holiday.