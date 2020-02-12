On Tu B’Shevat (the New Year for trees) it’s customary to eat fruit—particularly the seven species for which Israel is praised: wheat, barley, figs, dates, grapes, olives, pomegranates. This recipe is a way to incorporate some of those fruits into a full meal. The chicken is cooked on a base of barley (a great alternative to rice), and the marinade includes date honey (silan) and za'atar, a wonderfully aromatic Israeli spice blend. The pomegranate seeds in the garnish (together with the parsley) give the dish a burst of freshness.

I’ve served it with dried apricots, not one of the seven species (but a fruit nonetheless), but you could replace them with golden raisins (grapes). Alternatively, you could mix some golden raisins through the barley before cooking, which would add some additional sweetness.