Ingredients
- 2 small-medium onions, sliced in quarter rounds
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 2 red chili peppers, sliced, seeds included
- 6-8 garlic cloves, sliced
- 4 large soft tomatoes, diced
- 1 15-oz. can of tomato sauce
- Kosher salt
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1-2 tbsp. paprika
Directions
- You want lots of surface area for this one, so use the widest frying pan you have. If you feel comfortable, try to salt in small amounts as you go along, but you can also wait till the end if you prefer.
- Heat pan over medium-high heat. Add ¼ cup oil and the sliced onions. Fry until just starting to soften. Add the bell peppers and continue to cook over medium-high heat, mixing every few minutes.
- As the peppers start to wilt, add the sliced garlic and chili peppers. Fry 2-3 minutes until the garlic smell is very strong. Add the diced tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes are starting to break down. Pour in the sauce and continue cooking for 30-60 minutes as mixture thickens and reduces, mixing regularly to make sure it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan.
- When most of the liquid has evaporated, mix in the remaining ¼ cup of oil and the paprika. (Optional: use a blend of sweet and smoked paprika for an extra layer of flavor.) Taste and add salt as desired.
- Serve cold or at room temperature with something to dip, like pita or challah.
