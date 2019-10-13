Who doesn't love a full meal in one pan? It's especially helpful on Sukkot, when you can use a nice oven-to-table baking dish and bring the entire meal to the Sukkah in a single trip.
Ingredients
- 12 chicken drumsticks
- 2 large tomatoes
- 1 large Spanish onion
- Yukon Gold potatoes - 2 large, 4 medium, or 6 small
- 1 cup sliced black olives
- 4 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 6 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tbsp. herbs de provence
- 1 tsp. fennel seeds
- 1 tsp. kosher salt (use half the amount if you're using regular table salt)
Directions
- Place the chicken drumsticks on a large sheet pan, or divide between two 9x13” pans.
- Cut the tomatoes and onion into wedges. Wash and slice the potatoes (no need to peel).
- Spread the tomatoes, onions, potatoes, and olives over the chicken.
- In a small bowl, mix the olive oil, crushed garlic, herbs de provence, fennel seeds, and kosher salt. The oil adds flavor, so use a good quality one and try not to substitute.
- Smear the oil mixture over the chicken (try to get some under the skin, too) and vegetables.
- Cover the pan and bake at 400°F (200°C) for 1 hour. Uncover the pan, increase the temperature to 425°F (220°C) and bake for another 30 minutes.
- Note: If you’re using disposable foil pans, cook the first hour at 425°F (220°C) and then increase to 450°F (230°C). You may also need to cook it for longer.
Serves: 6 (as a main dish).
