Who doesn't love a full meal in one pan? It's especially helpful on Sukkot, when you can use a nice oven-to-table baking dish and bring the entire meal to the Sukkah in a single trip.

Ingredients

  • 12 chicken drumsticks
  • 2 large tomatoes
  • 1 large Spanish onion
  • Yukon Gold potatoes - 2 large, 4 medium, or 6 small
  • 1 cup sliced black olives
  • 4 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 6 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 tbsp. herbs de provence
  • 1 tsp. fennel seeds
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt (use half the amount if you're using regular table salt)

Directions

  1. Place the chicken drumsticks on a large sheet pan, or divide between two 9x13” pans.
  2. Cut the tomatoes and onion into wedges. Wash and slice the potatoes (no need to peel).
  3. Spread the tomatoes, onions, potatoes, and olives over the chicken.
  4. In a small bowl, mix the olive oil, crushed garlic, herbs de provence, fennel seeds, and kosher salt. The oil adds flavor, so use a good quality one and try not to substitute.
  5. Smear the oil mixture over the chicken (try to get some under the skin, too) and vegetables.
  6. Cover the pan and bake at 400°F (200°C) for 1 hour. Uncover the pan, increase the temperature to 425°F (220°C) and bake for another 30 minutes.
  7. Note: If you’re using disposable foil pans, cook the first hour at 425°F (220°C) and then increase to 450°F (230°C). You may also need to cook it for longer.

Serves: 6 (as a main dish).